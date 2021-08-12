Editorial
2 minute read
12 Aug 2021
7:00 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

Does SA have the time Ramaphosa needs to build his political strength?

Editorial

That struggle is clearly not over – as evidenced by Ramaphosa’s often seemingly inexplicable 'softly, softly' approach to those in the radical economic transformation clique loyal to Zuma.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. EPA-EFE/SUMAYZ HISHAM / POOL
Given that the ANC’s leadership seems to have “plausible deniability” as its standard operating procedure, it would be tempting to dismiss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s glib explanations of why state capture blossomed under his watch as deputy president under Jacob Zuma. The upshot of his evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture thus far seems to be that he decided to fight the rot from within. More than that, he claims that, had he not done so, the results of the looting by Zuma, the Guptas and their allies could have been far worse. The massive scale of the...

