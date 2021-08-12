Editorial
12 Aug 2021
Wealth sharing is a must in unequal SA

All of us need to help close this gap. We need less extravagant salaries and possessions at the top end – and we should be prepared to share.

While it should not surprise us, the news that South Africa has the highest level of inequality in the world (according to ongoing research) should terrify us. That’s because we are sitting on the proverbial social time bomb. Anyone who doubts that should cast their mind back a few weeks to the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Although instigated for political motives, the looting was fuelled by a deep rage against poverty. The World Inequality Lab survey on wealth inequality in SA between 1993 and 2017 shows that the top one percent of South Africans own a bigger...

