SA needs even more action, Ramaphosa

Since taking over after a knife-edge ANC Nasrec conference in 2017, Ramaphosa has been continuously criticised for not sweeping clean the Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma. He made “short back and sides” cuts, instead of a taking it all off earlier, but pretty much kept the status quo, despite calls to make wholesale changes.



The critics have a point. Far too many ministers merely occupy bench space instead of making a difference. On Thursday, it was enough.

After a July that saw unrest sweep through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and spread to other provinces – creating havoc and doubt in our economy due to what is believed to be a politically motivated insurrection – he finally grabbed the bull by the horns as he made changes to his Cabinet – the first time in over 1 200 days in office.



Did he get rid of deadwood? Did he send out a strong message? Well, sort of…



On Thursday, he demoted several ministers whose work ethic was either questionable or below par, while pulling close his allies. We can go into detail who has failed and who has prospered. We won’t. If you, serving the country, is under a cloud, then you didn’t deliver.



While making his Cabinet changes, Ramaphosa said: “The task of rebuilding our economy and our society requires urgency and focus. It requires cooperation among all sectors of society and the active involvement of all South Africans.”



He added: “As this administration, as this collective, we are unwavering in our determination to build a capable state, one which is ably led and which effectively serves the needs of the people.”



Is recycling ministers enough? In these tough times, it’s probably far too little, too late. Mr President, we need more action going forward.



And don’t take 1 200-odd days to make your next move.