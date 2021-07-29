We all need to support sporting dreams
Editorial
How many other medal winners are out there, just waiting for encouragement? All of us, from government to civil society, need to support those sporting dreams.
USA's Carissa Moore(C) Gold medalist, South Africa's Bianca Buitendag(L) Siver medalist and Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki celebrate on the podium at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on July 27, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / various sources / AFP)
Read more on these topics