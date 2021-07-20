Editorial
Covid deaths stats prove it’s no plot

Stats SA says there has been a 'significant increase' in the national death rate

Amazingly, amid the obituaries, the sorrow expressed on social media and the horrific images and stories in news outlets and on TV, there are still Covid deniers out there, maintaining that the results of contracting coronavirus are negligible because “it’s just a flu…” No amount of fact based argument will convince these people that this pandemic is not, somehow, all part of a dastardly global plot, the worst part of which is happening right now, as people who are “sheep” are tricked into taking vaccines which are, supposedly, still experimental and whose negative effects will only be felt in years...

