As a nation, South Africa could do with any boost in morale it can get right now and it will get one, to some extent, whatever happens tonight in the Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.

Obviously, a Chiefs win will be an infinitely more popular injection of joy. Amakhosi, far-and-away the most popular team in the country, are chasing a first victory in Africa’s premier club competition.

It has been a remarkable run all the way to the showpiece event in Casablanca for Chiefs, who had a dreadful season domestically that resulted in the sacking of Gavin Hunt.

Chiefs will be underdogs against Ahly, who are going for a 10th Champions League title … and a second in a row under former South African head coach Pitso Mosimane, who has done plenty for the reputation of local coaches on the continent since taking over at the Cairo giants.

It is not just Mosimane with the Mzansi connection at Ahly. Cavin Johnson is the assistant coach, while performance analyst Musi Matlaba and fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga are also on the coaching staff.

So, South Africa wins tonight, either way. Not that most Chiefs fans will feel that way if their team loses.