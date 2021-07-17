Spirit of ubuntu shines through
Editorial
South Africans have united in rebuilding our country – from support and volunteer groups, to soup kitchens being established, to people picking up brooms and clearing the damage.
Gift of the Givers drilling team has successfully struck water three times in their drilling process at the Rahima Moosa Mother And Child Hospital in Coronationville, 3 June 2021. The team believes they will be successful in their operation to supply the hospital with water. It is expected that in two weeks the hospital will be able to use water from the borehole for cleaning and washing, and pending a water analysis could use the water for drinking purposes in 3 to 4 weeks. Picture: Michel Bega
