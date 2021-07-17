Editorial
2 minute read
17 Jul 2021
8:30 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

Spirit of ubuntu shines through

South Africans have united in rebuilding our country – from support and volunteer groups, to soup kitchens being established, to people picking up brooms and clearing the damage.

Gift of the Givers drilling team has successfully struck water three times in their drilling process at the Rahima Moosa Mother And Child Hospital in Coronationville, 3 June 2021. The team believes they will be successful in their operation to supply the hospital with water. It is expected that in two weeks the hospital will be able to use water from the borehole for cleaning and washing, and pending a water analysis could use the water for drinking purposes in 3 to 4 weeks. Picture: Michel Bega
That the last week has shown us is that South Africans won’t wait for government to fix things that are broken. A week of looting, chaos and violent protests brought the country to its knees, but the message from the public is clear – enough is enough and we are taking back our streets by getting our hands dirty and working together. Following widespread carnage, South Africans have united in rebuilding our country – from support and volunteer groups, to soup kitchens being established, to people picking up brooms and clearing the damage, to taxi associations and neighbourhood watches making...

