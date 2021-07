After a few one-sided opening matches, the British & Irish Lions tour is finally alive and kicking. And if the match between the tourists and SA “A” on Wednesday in Cape Town is anything to go by, we are in for some thrilling weeks following a disrupted start to the tour due to Covid. SA “A”, made up of plenty regular Springboks, just edged past the Lions with a 17-13 win, despite being reduced to 13 men on either side of the break. As closely contested as the match was, both teams kept plenty of their cards close to their...

After a few one-sided opening matches, the British & Irish Lions tour is finally alive and kicking.



And if the match between the tourists and SA “A” on Wednesday in Cape Town is anything to go by, we are in for some thrilling weeks following a disrupted start to the tour due to Covid.



SA “A”, made up of plenty regular Springboks, just edged past the Lions with a 17-13 win, despite being reduced to 13 men on either side of the break.



As closely contested as the match was, both teams kept plenty of their cards close to their chests, with the first of three Tests less than two weeks away.



With the Boks’ second Test against Georgia last week cancelled after Covid infections hit both camps, the Springboks were in need of serious game time.

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said they were always “going to run out of steam” as they were being coached online, because main coach Jacques Nienaber and attack coach Felix Jones are isolating due to Covid, as is skipper Siya Kolisi and a handful of other players.



Despite the defeat, Lions coach Warren Gatland said his team got more out of the match than the home side because of their strong finish. It was the perfect hors d’oeuvre for what lies ahead.