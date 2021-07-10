Editorial
10 Jul 2021
Editorials | Premium

Keeping schools closed could have long-term impact

Pupils dropping out before completing Grade 12 is nothing new but a survey suggests this figure is now three times higher.

It is no secret that Covid has wreaked havoc with our education system since the first lockdown was enforced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of March last year. In the nearly 16 months since the arrival of the pandemic, it has forced school closures, disrupted planned terms, forced educators to adopt rotational schedules and try online learning in a bid to curb rising Covid infections. While teachers must be applauded for their tireless and unselfish work, these measures have sadly exposed the inequality in our education system. Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International South Africa, said earlier...

