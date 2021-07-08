Editorial
8 Jul 2021
Hollard puts its money where its mouth is

It has given away more than R12 million of its own ad spend to 12 small businesses to give them a helping hand during the trying times of Covid.

Picture: iStock
There haven’t been many good news stories in South Africa since the Covid pandemic swamped us. Businesses, especially the smaller ones, have been closing everywhere. People have lost jobs. Despite the fine rhetoric we heard at the beginning of this national battle – that we all stand together, that the government will help us, that we will “build back better” – much was just empty words and promises, which did little to help mend the myriad broken dreams of our people. That is why it is particularly heartening to see a big local business player – Hollard Insurance – putting...

