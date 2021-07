Even in countries which do not allow euthanasia for human beings – or “assisted suicide” for those who wish to be put out of their pain from a terminal disease – there are forms which can be signed by patients telling medical staff to let them die. These are known as DNR (Do Not Resuscitate), DNAR (Do Not Attempt Resuscitation) or even, in some countries, AND (Allow Natural Death). I have drawn up a basic one, for use in SA, during the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically for those who refuse to have the vaccinations. I, ……………………………………………… confirm that I refuse to...

The vaccine deniers and Covid conspiracy theorists should have no problem with filling in such a form.

After all, many of them believe Covid-19 is a “scamdemic”, that the virus is “just a flu”; that it is part of a Big Plot by Big Pharma or Bill Gates and that the latest delta-variant-driven third wave clogging up hospitals is nothing more than a “scariant” or, in the words of their high priest, Nick Hudson, just “fear porn”.

Covid doesn’t kill, they say, but the vaccines do.

So they should not want to “sell out” in their final hours and get treated.

There will be the added benefit of keeping as many hospital beds as possible open for those who need them and who were not fortunate enough to get vaccinated in time – and who may well have been infected in the first place by a “denier” refusing to wear a mask and refusing to believe there can be asymptomatic transmission.

Hopefully, if this is implemented, those hesitating will come face-to-face with the reality that they might well be struck down and have to deal with a “worst case scenario”.

Perhaps they might also believe that the evidence is overwhelming that vaccines work in reducing the severity of Covid… even from the delta variant.

That was shown last week when the UK (which has vaccinated over 70% of its population) had roughly the same daily infections as SA (22 000) but just 14 deaths compared to the 300-odd recorded here.

The vaxx hesitancy seems to come from a stubborn group of older people – often 60-plus, who are the most vulnerable to the worst effects of Covid-19.

Younger people are often on social media complaining about how they are struggling to convince their parents to get vaccinated.

Where did this rebellion come from – especially in SA, where the white “boomer” generation never questioned anything in the days of apartheid?

Trying to be social rebels after the fact?

Trying to show they are adept at surfing the web and “doing their research”?

It’s not just obvious loonies sipping the Hudson Kool-Aid either.

I had a conversation last week with a professional woman with a B.Sc degree, who is married to a doctor, who said she was going to let her own immune system “fight it off”…

To those out there with family members who are like this, there is another document you might get them to update – their last will and testament.