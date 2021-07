Live fast, die young and leave a good-looking corpse – the background riff to rock throughout the ages. And it’s the story of Jim Morrison, the frontman of The Doors, who died 50 years ago today, in a bathtub in his Paris apartment. Yet, despite the fact that his faithful fans then are now into their 70s, the mystery of Morrison – and the music of The Doors – seems to have a magnetic attraction for younger people. Every year, thousands throng to the small, tuckedaway corner of a Paris cemetery where he is buried – despite the location being...

Live fast, die young and leave a good-looking corpse – the background riff to rock throughout the ages. And it’s the story of Jim Morrison, the frontman of The Doors, who died 50 years ago today, in a bathtub in his Paris apartment.

Yet, despite the fact that his faithful fans then are now into their 70s, the mystery of Morrison – and the music of The Doors – seems to have a magnetic attraction for younger people.

Every year, thousands throng to the small, tuckedaway corner of a Paris cemetery where he is buried – despite the location being made deliberately obscure by Morrison’s family, who feared it could become a cult site.

The theories about his death still abound. There is the creepy fact that he died at 27, as did other music luminaries, including Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain.

Fans argue about Morrison: Was he killed as part of a plot by the US Central Intelligence Agency; or did he die from taking “bad” drugs? Could he even have faked his death to drop out of the limelight?

Morrison may have been a rider on his own personal storm … but he did set the night on fire for many.