Kaizer Chiefs, now’s the time to turn the tides on a lacklustre season

Amakhosi, your time is now.

Kaizer Chiefs are just one hurdle away from reaching the Caf Champions League final but, if their actions this week are anything to go by, they are keeping their feet on the ground in the quest to make the showpiece final for the first time in the club’s history.

Amakhosi beat Wydad Athletic 1-0 in the first leg of their continental semifinal in Morocco last weekend.

Tonight, they host the Moroccans at FNB Stadium in the second leg, knowing they are on the brink of achieving something special.

It’s been a strange season for the Chiefs, having finished in the eighth spot with just eight wins. Their inability to impress cost coach Gavin Hunt his job.

Now, they have the chance to salvage something from a somewhat lacklustre season.

Chiefs won’t have legions of fans in the stands tonight, which almost negates their home ground advantage.

However, they will have millions of supporters at home, cheering them on to go all the way. Amakhosi, your time is now.

