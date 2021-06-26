Editorials
Editorials
Editorials
1 minute read
26 Jun 2021
3:13 pm

Kaizer Chiefs, now’s the time to turn the tides on a lacklustre season

Editorials

Amakhosi, your time is now.

Reeve Frosler says Chiefs must remain focused on the second leg. Picture: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are just one hurdle away from reaching the Caf Champions League final but, if their actions this week are anything to go by, they are keeping their feet on the ground in the quest to make the showpiece final for the first time in the club’s history.

Amakhosi beat Wydad Athletic 1-0 in the first leg of their continental semifinal in Morocco last weekend.

Tonight, they host the Moroccans at FNB Stadium in the second leg, knowing they are on the brink of achieving something special.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs have to curb their enthusiasm – for now

It’s been a strange season for the Chiefs, having finished in the eighth spot with just eight wins. Their inability to impress cost coach Gavin Hunt his job.

Now, they have the chance to salvage something from a somewhat lacklustre season.

Chiefs won’t have legions of fans in the stands tonight, which almost negates their home ground advantage.

However, they will have millions of supporters at home, cheering them on to go all the way. Amakhosi, your time is now.

NOW READ: ‘We showed Wydad what we are capable of,’ says Chiefs’ Zwane

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL SOCCER

‘We showed Wydad what we are capable of,’ says Chiefs’ Zwane
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs have to curb their enthusiasm - for now
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

AmaZulu join race for in-demand Keagan Dolly
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

Sasman says Kaizer Chiefs are ready for another battle against Wydad
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL SOCCER

‘We showed Wydad what we are capable of,’ says Chiefs’ Zwane
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs have to curb their enthusiasm - for now
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

AmaZulu join race for in-demand Keagan Dolly
1 day ago
1 day ago

PHAKAAATHI

Sasman says Kaizer Chiefs are ready for another battle against Wydad
2 days ago
2 days ago