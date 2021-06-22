In the age of ‘Covidiots’, SA needs more people like Thandekile Luruli

Editorial

People like Luruli are what this country sorely needs – people who don’t see themselves constrained by circumstance.

Many of the ‘Covidiots’ and conspiracy theorists who dwell in the cesspool of social media are fond of saying “do your research”, meaning: go and find the rubbish I believe and you’ll agree with me.

That gives a bad name to any genuine quest to broaden one’s mind.

So, it is heart-warming to see someone like Thandekile Joyce Luruli, who runs a daycare centre in Alexandra, do that the old-fashioned way, by studying for a recognised academic qualification.

Even at the ‘mature’ age of fifty-something, Luruli was not put off by the challenge of balancing her time with the books and the time spent with the young children in the Sinothando Daycare Centre.

And her reward was a national diploma in early childhood development (ECD) level 5, from the Teachers Learning Centre.

She also persevered for the four years of study which it took to gain the qualification.

That new knowledge will enable her to care for and start to educate the little ones in her care.

People like Luruli are what this country sorely needs – people who don’t see themselves constrained by age or circumstance, and who want to better themselves, so they are better able to help others.

Now read: SA set to host Covid-19 vaccine tech transfer hub