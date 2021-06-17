Editorial
17 Jun 2021
We’re also to blame for Covid-19 spike

In some provinces, medical facilities were taxed to the limit – and, in cases, pushed well beyond it – in both the first and second waves of the pandemic.

It is easy to get angry, looking at soaring Covid-19 deaths (more than 58 000 at last count), about how the pandemic response has been handled by the government. Stringent lockdown provisions were imposed right at the beginning of the infection curve, more than 15 months ago. The reason? President Cyril Ramaphosa assured us, on the advice of his experts, that this would slow down the virus reproduction rate enough to buy us time to strengthen our medical institutions so that they would not be overwhelmed by sick and dying people. Did that happen? No, it did not. In some...

