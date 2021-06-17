We are a nation of suckers. We believe con artists – be they mutual bank marketers, pyramid scheme punters or religious prophets, who sell us dreams for their own profit. Many of us, sadly, believe the promises spouted by our politicians, not seeming to notice when they’re seldom honoured. And we accept their bald-faced excuses about why our tax money is disappearing faster than a drop of water on a desert sand dune. Not to mention breathless journalists reporting we’ve got a world record 10 babies in a single birth… It’s no surprise, then, that thousands of people have been...

