South Africa is a quieter, less cheerful place today, without the mischievous, smiling face of Shaleen Surtie-Richards, one of the country’s best-loved actresses, challenging you to cheer up.

Surtie-Richards, who turned 66 a month ago, was found dead in a Cape Town guest house yesterday. She was most well-known for her roles in some of the country’s most popular movies and TV series.

She will be remembered especially for starring in 1988’s Fiela se kind (Fiela’s Child), the film adaptation of the best-selling Dalene Matthee novel.

She cemented her reputation as a fine and versatile actress in roles in soapies such as Generations, where she played Mattie, and eGoli, where she played Ester Nenna Willemse. She also appeared in Villa Rosa on Kyknet and hosted a talk show called Shaleen on M-Net.

She was more than just the public’s favourite, though, garnering praise from critics and a string of awards.

Her impact went beyond acting, in the minds of many, because her personality and the roles she played helped to start bridging the divide between people which was one of the legacies of apartheid.

Surtie-Richards taught us that colour really isn’t important. We are all human and we feel the same sorrow at her death.