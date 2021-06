It’s tragic that in this, Youth Month, South Africa’s young people are being hammered hardest by the struggling economy and spiralling unemployment. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Stats SA says people aged between 15 to 24 and 24 to 34 have unemployment rates of 63.3% and 41.3% respectively... the highest of any group. On top of that, the stats show that 9.3% of university graduates are without work. Much of the increase in unemployment is due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus lockdowns on the economy. Even though there is some optimism among economists about the short-term future,...

It’s tragic that in this, Youth Month, South Africa’s young people are being hammered hardest by the struggling economy and spiralling unemployment.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Stats SA says people aged between 15 to 24 and 24 to 34 have unemployment rates of 63.3% and 41.3% respectively… the highest of any group. On top of that, the stats show that 9.3% of university graduates are without work.

Much of the increase in unemployment is due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus lockdowns on the economy.

Even though there is some optimism among economists about the short-term future, many employers are still hedging their bets and reluctant to take on workers until a recovery is certain.

A major part of the youth jobs crisis is an education system which holds out a degree as the ultimate to employment and success in life. There is little encouragement of entrepreneurs or of those trades which keep the economy going.

We need mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, electricians and bricklayers more than we need lawyers or social science graduates. A way must also be considered to provide skills training and, at least, temporary employment through a national service system.

If we don’t do something, our youngsters face a bleak future.