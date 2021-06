It would be wrong to dismiss Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s visit to the racially tense and divided Cornwall Hill School as mere sound-bite political grandstanding – especially not once you have listened to the stories of the black pupils there. At the protest, pupils spoke emotionally about being reviled in a racist way by teachers. Grade 11 pupil Singo Ravele was almost in tears as she recounted being told by a teacher that her hair was “unpresentable” and that she would look better if she had her hair chemically straightened. Others spoke of being called “you people” or told...

It would be wrong to dismiss Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s visit to the racially tense and divided Cornwall Hill School as mere sound-bite political grandstanding – especially not once you have listened to the stories of the black pupils there.

At the protest, pupils spoke emotionally about being reviled in a racist way by teachers.

Grade 11 pupil Singo Ravele was almost in tears as she recounted being told by a teacher that her hair was “unpresentable” and that she would look better if she had her hair chemically straightened.

Others spoke of being called “you people” or told “you guys are so loud – this is not a shebeen. We are not in the ghettos”.

Babalo Ngoma recalled once being told “I am too smart for a black person” when she won an academic award, adding “it’s that association that black equals stupidity”.

This racism has been going on for years and often defended with the usual “you misunderstood” or “you’re being too sensitive”.

There is no excuse for demeaning young people in this way, nor for continuing to perpetuate the poison which is racism.

Anyone who seeks to defend it should look deep within themselves. South Africa will never grow while racism still thrives.