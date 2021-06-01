Editorial
1 Jun 2021
Migrants becoming a hot-button issue in SA

South Africans are right to be concerned that their opportunities for a better life are being prejudiced by the influx of migrants.

Migrants from several African countries have been camping outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for just under a month. Aline Bukuru from DRC told News24 that refugees from several African countries had decided to camp outside the UNHCR offices due to ongoing xenophobia and the threat thereof in South Africa. An urgent court application to remove refugees has been postponed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to 13 November. On Wednesday, the heard that the parties cited in an application by the do not agree with their draft order. The home associations, Waterkloof Homeowners' Association and Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens' Association, representing residents in the two upmarket suburbs have approached the court seeking to prohibit the refugees from staging a sit-in. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Even by the standards of double-speaking politicians, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader, Julius Malema, seem seriously schizophrenic when it comes to the messages they put out about Africa. The EFF is beating the drum of African unity – yet, last week, Malema almost came to blows with an MP from Mali, threatening to kill him. The Malian MP said later that Malema was trying to destabilise the Pan-African Parliament, where the incident took place. Yesterday, though, everyone had kissed and made up, apparently, as the EFF tweeted: “We need a United States of Africa. A borderless continent,...

