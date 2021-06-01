Migrants becoming a hot-button issue in SA
Editorial
South Africans are right to be concerned that their opportunities for a better life are being prejudiced by the influx of migrants.
Migrants from several African countries have been camping outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for just under a month.
Aline Bukuru from DRC told News24 that refugees from several African countries had decided to camp outside the UNHCR offices due to ongoing xenophobia and the threat thereof in South Africa.
An urgent court application to remove refugees has been postponed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to 13 November.
On Wednesday, the heard that the parties cited in an application by the do not agree with their draft order.
The home associations, Waterkloof Homeowners' Association and Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens' Association, representing residents in the two upmarket suburbs have approached the court seeking to prohibit the refugees from staging a sit-in. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Read more on these topics