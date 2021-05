There’s many reality TV shows involving families and couples, but surely none can match the juicy – and concerning – revelations coming out of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in the last few weeks. Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma – married for almost seven years – have this month played leading roles in the “live circus”, while Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has had to keep an eye on proceedings in a director’s role. From accusations of Gigaba’s close relationship with the Gupta family, to receiving cash from them to purchase over...

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma – married for almost seven years – have this month played leading roles in the “live circus”, while Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has had to keep an eye on proceedings in a director’s role.

From accusations of Gigaba’s close relationship with the Gupta family, to receiving cash from them to purchase over 200 suits and details of their trips to Dubai, there’s been no shortage of bombshells dropped.

It’s no wonder the couple are seeking divorce.

Gigaba insists his estranged wife is a bitter, extensive liar, who is “using the commission to solicit a divorce settlement”.

While people are discouraged from airing their dirty laundry, this is one time where we’ll make an exception.

Certain details touched on have far-reaching consequences and could be crucial to putting the pieces of state capture together.

When they appear on Monday at the Zondo commission, we hope more details – and fireworks – are forthcoming.

One thing’s for sure… hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.