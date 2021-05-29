Editorial
SA Post Office branches closure will hurt vulnerable

While Sapo has said the closures shouldn’t affect most rural areas, their decision could severely impact the vulnerable.

You’d be forgiven for saying good riddance to the news that the South African Post Office (Sapo) will close 130 of its offices. For far too long, customers have had to deal with poor or non-delivery, inefficiency, an inflated workforce, corruption and mismanagement. In short, Sapo has lost the trust of the public and finds itself in financial strife. The lack of service is seen as a joke both locally and internationally. According to the auditor-general’s report for the 2019-20 financial year, Sapo recorded losses of nearly R1.8 billion, with its current liabilities exceeding assets by R1.49 billion. ALSO READ:...

