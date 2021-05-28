Editorial
28 May 2021
6:32 am
Government has no choice but to scrap e-tolls

There can be no other option than to scrap e-tolls, which is the scene of one of the biggest communal acts of defiance since 1994.

Picture: Michel Bega
Yet again, a ANC senior cadre has shouted his mouth off and then been brought back abruptly into line. We shouldn’t be surprised that Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo backtracked yesterday at way over the national speed limit on his confirmation that e-tolls are about to be scrapped. A recording of his interview with SAFM is clear: he says the system will be scrapped. Yet, despite that, his “firepool excuse” insistence is that interviewer Stephen Grootes “misinterpreted” him. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula jumped in to repeat that an announcement was imminent – which would, in ducking-and-diving politician-speak, mean "neither confirm,...

