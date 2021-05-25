Sydney Majoko
25 May 2021
State capture’s most damaging trait: corrupting great minds

Revelations of state capture lays bare the kind of damage that was done to the souls of those tasked with governing.

Home Affairs minister appears before Parliament's Home Affairs Committee to answer about the Fireblade Aviation saga on November 06, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Gigaba, who was summoned to appear before the committee regarding allegations by Nicky Oppenheimer that he lied about granting approval to Fireblade for a private airport terminal, was left off the hook when the committee decided it no longer needed to see hear from him. (Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Esa Alexander)
Jacob Zuma’s return to court to face the corruption charges he’s managed to avoid for more than a decade coincided with Norma Mngoma’s return to the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The two events form part of the same story: the real cost of state capture. Mngoma, former public enterprises and also finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, has been dishing up so much detail of their interactions with the Gupta brothers, it is almost impossible to remember that Gigaba was once the shining star of the ruling party. He was even seen as a...

