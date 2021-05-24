Editorial
24 May 2021
Editorials
Stolen police weapons a bigger issue than privately owned guns 

Editorial

There are occasions when a firearm has proved to be the difference between life and death for an innocent victim.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS
Police minister Bheki Cele’s hats may be worn to keep the harsh African sun away from him, but when it comes to the issue of private ownership of firearms, we wonder if the headgear is not interfering with his logic. That’s because he supports proposed amendments to a gun law to remove “self defence” as a reason for owning a gun… on the basis that if private citizens do not possess weapons, then the country’s crime rate will go down – because these guns won’t be stolen in break-ins by criminals. While we are not denying that, in many cases,...

