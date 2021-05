As the vaccination process ponderously gathers momentum – and people wonder how long it will take to get around to them – there is a little bit of hopeful news. It is clear that there are going to be delays and difficulties in getting supplies of vaccines, so the decision to stretch the delay between the required two doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to three months will buy the country time to catch up. Three months is, according to a study done in the UK, the optimal time between doses to allow for the development of antibodies against Covid-19,...

