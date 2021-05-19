Editorial
2 minute read
19 May 2021
7:47 am
Editorials
Editorials | Opinion | Premium

Call for caution with school sports

Editorial

For a start, scores, if not hundreds, of school sports coaches face being penniless as they lose their source of income.

Picture: iStock
If one expression sums up how the institutions of our society have coped with the Covid-19 pandemic, it must be: Caught between a rock and a hard place. That is exactly the situation education authorities find themselves in today as they meet to discuss whether to allow some school sports to continue, or to ban all participation until the Covid-19 third wave dies down. While it is generally accepted that the risk of contracting Covid-19 is lower among younger people and is also reduced markedly outdoors, the fact remains that many school sports bring children into close contact with each...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Third Covid-19 wave or not, it's back to school
1 day ago
1 day ago