Parkrun ruling more good news

The vaccination programme is one small glimmer of light at the end of the dark Covid-19 tunnel … but now it looks as though another one is about to appear – parkruns will be starting up again on a limited basis.

The hugely popular community events have boomed in popularity over the past few years since Comrades legend Bruce Fordyce brought the concept to South Africa.

For the past 13 months, though, they have been halted, as Covid restrictions have limited the amount of people who can gather in one place outdoors.

Fordyce reckons the inactivity will have seen the regular parkrunners “going demented” because they’ve been unable to get their weekly dose of exercise. Sure, people can run by themselves, but it is the camaraderie of the road which draws many.

The first handful of events will be conducted strictly in accordance with Covid safety protocols – there will be sanitiser, people will have to wear masks at the start and there will be no socialising.

Arrive, run, leave will be the mantra.

Fordyce says the chances of contracting the disease in an outdoor setting are “almost nil”, so the first tentative opening up should be safe. We hope this is a positive sign of things to come.