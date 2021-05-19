Editorial
1 minute read
19 May 2021
7:32 am
Editorials
Editorials | Opinion | Premium

Parkrun ruling more good news

Editorial

The first handful of events will be conducted strictly in accordance with Covid safety protocols – there will be sanitiser, people will have to wear masks at the start and there will be no socialising.

Picture: iStock/Pavel1964
The vaccination programme is one small glimmer of light at the end of the dark Covid-19 tunnel … but now it looks as though another one is about to appear – parkruns will be starting up again on a limited basis. The hugely popular community events have boomed in popularity over the past few years since Comrades legend Bruce Fordyce brought the concept to South Africa. For the past 13 months, though, they have been halted, as Covid restrictions have limited the amount of people who can gather in one place outdoors. Fordyce reckons the inactivity will have seen the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Fordyce confirms parkrun is back - but not for everyone
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICAN SPORT

Lockdown level one a step forward for Parkrun - Fordyce
3 months ago
3 months ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: Covid-19 scary because we don't know what the challenge is
1 year ago
1 year ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: The paradox of going up on the Down run
1 year ago
1 year ago