There you have it. If you had any lingering doubts about the way the ANC views ethical governance, then Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo would have well and truly put those to rest yesterday when he testified before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The city’s first citizen said he sees no problem in soliciting donations for the ANC from firms that could be awarded huge tenders by the city council. Makhubo was the ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer from 2008 to 2018, when the party allegedly solicited regular donations worth millions from IT service management company EOH in exchange for...

There you have it. If you had any lingering doubts about the way the ANC views ethical governance, then Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo would have well and truly put those to rest yesterday when he testified before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The city’s first citizen said he sees no problem in soliciting donations for the ANC from firms that could be awarded huge tenders by the city council.

Makhubo was the ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer from 2008 to 2018, when the party allegedly solicited regular donations worth millions from IT service management company EOH in exchange for tenders in the municipality.

Like so many other ANC apparatchiks who have been put on the spot, Makhubo suffered from amnesia when it came to crucial e-mails relating to a tender proposal.

And, he maintained, even if the e-mails were sent, there was nothing untoward because he (Makhubo) was not personally involved in adjudicating tenders.

Please, Mr Mayor, do not take us – your fellow citizens and the ratepayers of Johannesburg – for fools with such “firepool” excuses.

You and your comrades throughout the organisation always do business this way, because you believe that the ANC (and its leaders), will rule “until Jesus returns” and that they, therefore, are entitled to “eat”.