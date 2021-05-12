Editorial
Loyalty to ANC trumps friendship

Editorial

Loyalty is why the ANC is where it is, voted into power, election after election.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule during a media briefing about his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on September 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Responding to allegations that he met Zuma to discuss a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, Magashule said he met the former president over organisational issues. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)
There are some interesting observations to be made about the turmoil in the ANC ranks after the organisation’s confirmation of the suspension of its secretary-general, Ace Magashule. First, it became clear that the people in the faction around Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma are nasty pieces of work – at least if one judges by the sort of vile, misogynistic and racist threats and comments which were addressed to Jessie Duarte, Magashule’s deputy who has been placed in an acting secretary-general position while he is on suspension. Duarte revealed yesterday she was subjected to several anonymous calls from a...

