12 May 2021
8:56 am
At last, good news on vaccine front

Mkhize confirmed 'we will start small', with the hope the roll-out could be at full strength by the end of August and September.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement yesterday that we are on track to start the next phase of vaccinations for people who are over the age of 60 early next week is encouraging. The next phase is long overdue. With whispers of a third wave of Covid-19 infections on our doorstep, and months and months of inactivity on the vaccine roll-out plan, many had lost faith in achieving herd community. Government’s initial projected figures of the vaccine roll-out have been way off. Lack of detail in the acquiring, planning and distributing of the vaccines to the nation has done little to...

