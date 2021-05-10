Editorial
10 May 2021
Magashule is leading the revolt within ANC

The Zuma-Magashule camp began to look increasingly on the wrong side of history. Until this weekend, that is.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
During the height of the state capture years, both then president Jacob Zuma and Free State premier (and later ANC secretary-general) Ace Magashule had very little between the two of them in terms of coherent political policies to radically change South African society. It was only as the pressure mounted from repeated media revelations of their malfeasance – and their relationship with their “capturers”, the arrogant and greedy Gupta family – that they started their deflection campaign, with the help, ironically, of white, foreign spin doctors Bell Pottinger. ALSO READ: ANC vs ANC – Busy start to special NEC meeting Suddenly,...

