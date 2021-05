It will not surprise most South Africans to hear we possibly face a colder and darker winter than normal, thanks to the prospect of more load shedding if Eskom’s workers declare a wage dispute and strike. These workers – already, on average, some of the highest paid in the country – have the power to hold us to ransom. If they’re not happy, suddenly power stations will fall off the grid … sad coincidence and plausible deniability combining nicely for the unions. The workforce at Eskom has ballooned out of all proportion to the growth in the national power supply...

