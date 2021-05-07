Editorials
7 May 2021
It’s probably time for a radical rethink of BEE policy

A major problem with BEE is that it has been almost impossible for black people to criticise it without being labelled as 'sell-outs'.

Smiling young African American businessman extending hand to shake. Picture: iStock
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has always been regarded as one of the rational, balanced voices in our society so, when she says that the policy of black economic empowerment (BEE) is a "lost cause", it's time to sit up and pay attention. This, after all, is not someone who can easily be dismissed with the casual "white right-winger" slur; she is a black South African woman passionate about seeing her country succeed for all its people. Addressing guests online at the 2021 Nadine Gordimer Lecture hosted by Wits University on...

