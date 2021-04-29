Soccer fans win big off the field

Editorial

English football is much more than just making money. The top-tier competition is steeped in history.

After the European Super Football League flopped spectacularly before proper plans were even drawn up, we welcome the news that English football will take a hard look at themselves and the way they run the game.

English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham looked set to form a breakaway league with Spain’s Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona and Juventus AC, Milan and Inter Milan from Italy.

However, angry protests from fans and other English clubs saw the Premier League’s “big six clubs” backtrack in a matter of days, following the fallout.

Now, a review will be launched to examine “how to give fans a greater say in how their clubs are run and consider interventions to protect clubs’ identities”.

England Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Football begins and ends with fans and we have seen that passionately displayed this week. It must be a watershed moment in our national game. We must capitalise on this momentum.

“Clubs are the beating heart of their local communities and this important review will help put football on a surer footing for the future.”

