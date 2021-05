You have to be a bunch of incompetents or greedy plotters to make an ANC government minister look good – yet this is what the feuding factions within the administration of South African cricket have managed to pull off. Yesterday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave notice that he will withdraw recognition of Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the governing body of cricket in the country, a move which could lead to CSA being suspended from the International Cricket Council (ICC). To many who may not have been following this sorry saga for the months it has dragged on, this may...

You have to be a bunch of incompetents or greedy plotters to make an ANC government minister look good – yet this is what the feuding factions within the administration of South African cricket have managed to pull off.

Yesterday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave notice that he will withdraw recognition of Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the governing body of cricket in the country, a move which could lead to CSA being suspended from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

To many who may not have been following this sorry saga for the months it has dragged on, this may seem like interference by government in a private activity.

But, the reality is that the minister has been trying repeatedly to put cricket on a sound administrative footing and bring to end the bickering and scheming, which has been going on behind the scenes between the rival factions of the interim board and the members’ council.

Mthethwa’s intervention came after the failure of the members’ council – which is made up of the presidents of the provincial unions – to endorse a new governance system in which a majority of board members would be independent.

Mthethwa appointed the interim board in November last year following the resignation of the previous board in the wake of widespread criticism over governance issues.

The uncertainty has jeopardised the future of players and administrators, but has also worried the big sponsors, without whom the game would die.

At the same time, the minister’s move will, unavoidably, push South African cricket into the wilderness as far as international relationships are concerned.

It is not too late to save the situation.

All those involved need to put their egos – and whatever other ulterior motives they may have – aside and work together to promote, rather than hinder, a much-loved sport.