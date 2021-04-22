Zuma’s legal shenanigans another ploy to buy time

Given that Jacob Zuma has employed just about every legal strategy open to him – and plenty of public relations ones, too – to avoid his day in court on corruption charges, one has to wonder what is really behind the announcement yesterday that his legal team is withdrawing from his defence. Could it be they are worried they will not be paid? That could be valid, given that the courts have refused to allow the state to continue to fund his defence – and also ordered he pay back the more than R15 million already spent by him...

