In South Africa, it sometimes feels as though we get battered every month by crises, tragedies and disasters that other countries might encounter only once a decade or less.

While most of the population in this country is trying to absorb the constant litany of bad news that is our politics; over the weekend, two of our most important – and prestigious – institutions were engulfed by flame.

First, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital – one of the best government hospitals – caught fire and burned so badly that more than 700 patients had to be evacuated.

Then, an out-of-control bush fire on the slopes of Table Mountain fell upon the buildings of the University of Cape Town (UCT). Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated.

In both cases, there have been commitments to ensure the institutions are up and running again as soon as possible … but there can be no doubt that the damage is so severe that operations might be compromised for months, or even years.

Once again, it is people from disadvantaged backgrounds – the patients at the hospital and the students at UCT living in residence and surviving on loans – who will be the hardest hit.

If alternatives can be found for them, it is a given that they will have to pay extra – with money they don’t have or can ill afford to spare – to get to and from the new places.

It is certain, too, that government funding – money gathered from taxpayers – will have to be diverted from

many other pressing social projects to help repair the devastation at both the hospital and the university.

Yet, through the clouds of smoke the light of hope manages to shine. And that is how South Africans – from across the spectrum – have mobilised to help all those affected.