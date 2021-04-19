Editorial
2 minute read
19 Apr 2021
5:04 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

SA cricket’s sad state of affairs

Editorial

Initially, the 14 presidents had agreed to vote in the memorandum needed to change structures within the CSA, but the group failed to reach the majority vote of 75% to move forward.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Art and Culture (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)
  For far too long now, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been in a mess. The sport’s governing body continues to stumble from one crisis to another, and despite numerous attempts to correct the path of those entrusted to look after the game in the country over the past few years, nothing much has changed. While we will never be in favour of the government getting involved in sport, the current impasse has given Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa no option but to get his hands dirty after the CSA Members Council failed to ratify the amendments to CSA’s memorandum of...

Read more on these topics