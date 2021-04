The offices of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown were burgled on Saturday night. You would be forgiven for shaking your head in disgust as to how this is allowed to happen. It’s understood several laptops were stolen, while you would assume sensitive documents too. It’s not the first time the offices of important state institutions have been broken into. In the last few years the office of the Chief Justice and the Hawks’ premises have been burgled, while the National Prosecutions Authority in Pretoria were also hit. We know what is at stake here. The...

The offices of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown were burgled on Saturday night. You would be forgiven for shaking your head in disgust as to how this is allowed to happen.

It’s understood several laptops were stolen, while you would assume sensitive documents too.

It’s not the first time the offices of important state institutions have been broken into. In the last few years the office of the Chief Justice and the Hawks’ premises have been burgled, while the National Prosecutions Authority in Pretoria were also hit.

We know what is at stake here.

The commission, should be protected at all costs. Big names have been implicated in state capture.

Many high-profile people have a lot to lose. Investigations are still under way, so we’re not trying

to jump the gun. We just ask for more emphasis to be placed on security at state institutions. It’s a no-brainer.

The good news is that the commission will continue this week, despite the burglary. It’s hugely important to show no setbacks will prevent the inquiry from getting to the bottom of the state capture that has crippled this country.