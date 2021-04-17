Editorial
2 minute read
17 Apr 2021
3:32 pm
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

Caster’s attitude alone is inspiring

Editorial

We hope she does qualify. What a story that would be... running at the Olympics despite all life’s curve balls that have been thrown at her.

Semenya on her way to victory in the 800m final at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images
  If it is one thing we have learned about Olympic champion Caster Semenya over the years, it’s that she has a never-say-die attitude. Despite having to overcome numerous – often mind-boggling – obstacles, including being banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from participating in 400m, 800m and 1 500m events unless she takes medication to lower her testosterone levels, the 30 year old keeps on running. And keeps on shining. This week, Semenya, who won the 800m gold medal at the Olympics Games in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, bagged the national...

Read more on these topics