16 Apr 2021
Editorials | Premium

Toughest task for new SANDF chief

Whatever the politics of the military, the biggest challenge facing Maphwanya will be to get more funding for the defence force, which is barely able to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: YouTube
  The appointment of Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya as chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) indicates a number of possible motives by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Maphwanya could be regarded as a “soldier’s soldier”, having been chief of staff and then later general officer commanding Special Forces in the SANDF. This elite arm of the military – the successor to the Reconnaissance Commandos of the apartheid years – has, by many accounts, retained the expertise and professionalism which defined the unit as one of the best in the world in its heyday. The general would not have been given a...

