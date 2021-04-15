Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
2 minute read
15 Apr 2021
8:39 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

Thank cadres for Polokwane ruin

Brendan Seery

Polokwane has the potential to be an aviation gateway to the rest of Africa, not to mention a vital hub for tourists heading to our top resorts.

The Polokwane International Airport in Limpopo, 13 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  Polokwane has grown exponentially, perhaps more than any other city or town in South Africa since 1994 - and undoubtedly much of that is due to the economic activity fuelled by the ANC’s “cadre deployment”, which has seen the civil service balloon around the country. That thrusting, confident growth is evident in a number of areas, including the big football stadium built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup; in the fancy dual carriageway bypass around the town and in the mushrooming double storey houses in communal areas alongside the road to Tzaneen. It is also evident in the bumper-to-bumper...