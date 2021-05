Is it unpatriotic to wonder whether South Africa’s health authorities are a bit like the rabbit frozen in the headlights when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccinations? We’ve given jabs to less than 300 000 health workers in a “trial” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after deciding the AstraZeneca shots were not effective enough. Our already snail-paced progress in trying to protect more than 70% of South Africans with the vaccines has suffered a further setback as we followed an American decision to suspend dispensing the J&J jabs because of fears they cause clotting. While it is to be...

