Editorial
Deputy Editor
1 minute read
14 Apr 2021
7:39 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

School bullying needs action plan

Editorial

Bullying is an act which thrives only when it can be seen, when the abuse can be witnessed – and applauded – by those with similar warped senses of amusement.

Picture: iStock/ lakshmiprasad S
  One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane was spot-on when he called it “a parent’s worst nightmare” – that their child had been bullied and assaulted at school, while other pupils looked on jeering and videoed the violence. He spoke about a video which went viral on social media, showing a teenage girl at a Limpopo school being bullied and slapped. The pupil is now reported to have died … whether as a result of the assault is not clear at this stage. Outraged social media users have used the hashtag #JusticeForLufuno to build momentum for action to be taken....

Read more on these topics