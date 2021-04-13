Editorial
Useless managers hobble country

Get rid of these useless people. Stop hobbling the progress of an entire country.

Picture: iStock/ dit:NicoElNino
  There’s no denying there has been a vast expansion in government services since April 1994 – many more people are getting water, electricity, housing and education than in the years of apartheid. It follows, therefore, that many more government employees – one hesitates to call them civil servants, because most are not civil and don’t believe they should serve anyone except themselves – have been required to keep the country running. However, it is also obvious that the ANC, since it took power in 1994, has used the civil service in much the same way as the National Party...

