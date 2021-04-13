Editorial
1 minute read
13 Apr 2021
7:33 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

Brace for more electric vehicles

Editorial

Change is inevitable, so perhaps we should go with the flow.

Picture: iStock/rclassenlayouts
  It takes a brave person – in the midst of chaos at our national power supplier, Eskom – to predict that most new cars we will be able to buy in South Africa by 2030 will be electric. Janico Dannhauser, product and pricing manager for Jaguar Land Rover SA, says just that in an opinion piece written for us today. Given that his group intends to phase out internal combustion engines by 2025, it is understandable that Dannhauser is an electric evangelist. There are plenty of things which will have to be in place in the next eight and...

Read more on these topics