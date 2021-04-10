1 minute read
Brave, loyal and racist – Prince Philip in a nutshell

Many will be those who queue to sing his praises after he died yesterday at the age of 99 – but as many will line up to put their barbs in.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 02, 2017 Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt in central London on August 2, 2017. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)
  Supposedly, during his younger years, Prince Philip – always a man with a quick tongue and a stubborn sense of pride – told a royal footman who wanted to carry his suitcase for him, “I have arms, I’m not bloody helpless…” True or apocryphal, the anecdote sums up the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of the somewhat more famous Queen Elizabeth II. Many will be those who queue to sing his praises after he died yesterday at the age of 99 – but as many will line up to put their barbs in. For Philip was an...

