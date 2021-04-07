 
 
Vaccine distribution key to speedy roll-out

Editorials 4 hours ago

Government will soon have enough to vaccinate roughly 41 million people out of its total population of 60 million.

Editorial
07 Apr 2021
08:29:30 AM
Vaccine distribution key to speedy roll-out

Picture for illustration purpoese. A nurse prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at the Robert Picque military hospital (HIA) in Villenave-d'Ornon, southwestern France, on April 6, 2021, during a vaccination campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)

According to estimates on a number of international websites tracking the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, at the current rate of vaccination, it will take South Africa 10 years to reach 75% of its population. That gives, on one hand, a sense of the glacially slow progress in rolling out the jabs but, on the other, also gives a distorted picture of the reality – because it is inevitable that the pace of vaccinations will accelerate markedly in the next few weeks and months. The good news yesterday was that this country has just confirmed an order for 20 million...

