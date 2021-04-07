Vaccine distribution key to speedy roll-out

Vaccine distribution key to speedy roll-outEditorials 4 hours ago
Government will soon have enough to vaccinate roughly 41 million people out of its total population of 60 million.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Proteas Big changes in Proteas team for final ODI against Pakistan
Government Limpopo’s R3 billion wasteful expenditure sets tongues wagging
Courts Mogoeng has legitimate right to express his views – political analyst
Politics Zuma playing ‘victim card’ and making a fatal error – analysts
Business News How South Africans lost money in a bitcoin scam on Facebook