Alcohol is South Africa’s deadly co-morbidity

Editorials 4 hours ago

If the drink is taken home, so the argument runs, then the drinker will be much safer than consuming booze on-site, at a restaurant or a shebeen, where safety protocols are often not observed.

Editorial
07 Apr 2021
08:20:10 AM
PREMIUM!
Alcohol is South Africa's deadly co-morbidity

Shoppers queue to buy alcohol at the Makro Liquor Store, Clearwater Crossing in Roodepoort, 1 June 2020, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

It sounds bizarre. Keep yourself safe from Covid-19 by boozing at home. But that is essentially the argument of some in the liquor business who claim the recent ban on off-site alcohol sales was illogical. Yet, is the claim that irrational? The booze business is correct in its assertion that, when they sell alcohol for consumption off-site, it is a  process which conforms to Covid-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising.

